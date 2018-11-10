PHOTO: I’m Fine – Tottenham Hotspur Star Reassures Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Erik Lamela has reassured the Tottenham Hotspur fans following his substitution in Spurs' 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.



The Argentine wide-man managed to complete 83 minutes of action at Selhurst Park before being forced off.











Lamela appeared to be caught by Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew, something which caused blood to pour from his face.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino chose to replace Lamela with Harry Winks as the visitors closed out their 1-0 win, courtesy of a goal from the winger's countryman Juan Foyth.



For those that are wondering, I am feeling good! Here with the goalscorer 😃😃 big win away ! COYS



Para los que se preocuparon estoy bien ! Acá les dejo una foto con el goleador… feliz x por vos amigo @JuanMFoyth ! Hoy si que sume varios puntos 🤦‍♂️🤣🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HgfHlgwvoM — Erik Manuel Lamela (@ErikLamela) November 10, 2018



Tottenham's win means they have now moved on to 27 points from 12 Premier League games as they bid to keep in touch with the pacesetters.



They are next in action after the international break against Chelsea.

