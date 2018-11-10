XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2018 - 21:41 GMT

PHOTO: I’m Fine – Tottenham Hotspur Star Reassures Fans

 




Erik Lamela has reassured the Tottenham Hotspur fans following his substitution in Spurs' 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

The Argentine wide-man managed to complete 83 minutes of action at Selhurst Park before being forced off.




Lamela appeared to be caught by Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew, something which caused blood to pour from his face.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino chose to replace Lamela with Harry Winks as the visitors closed out their 1-0 win, courtesy of a goal from the winger's countryman Juan Foyth.
 


Lamela has now taken to social media to reassure Spurs fans he is fine.

He posted a photograph of himself alongside the goalscorer and wrote: "For those that are wondering, I am feeling good!


"Here with the goalscorer. Big win away! COYS."

Tottenham's win means they have now moved on to 27 points from 12 Premier League games as they bid to keep in touch with the pacesetters.

They are next in action after the international break against Chelsea.
 