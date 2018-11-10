We Have Looked Better Without Romelu Lukaku – Manchester United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Sammy McIlroy has conceded that the Red Devils attacking line has looked easier on the eye without Romelu Lukaku.



Lukaku has missed the last couple of games due to a hamstring injury and was taken out of the starting eleven last month after a dreadful run of form in front of goal.











The Belgian has returned to training and is expected to be part of the squad when Manchester United travel to the Etihad for the Manchester derby on Sunday



With Alexis Sanchez reportedly doubtful for the game, Lukaku could even get a starting berth, but McIlroy is keen to see Jose Mourinho continue without the Belgian.





He feels that Manchester United have looked mobile and easier on the eye with the Belgian not leading the line and their movement and pace have troubled defenders.



McIlroy said on MUTV: “Ever since Lukaku has been out, the front three have looked sharp, mobile and have given defences a problem with their movement.



“Lukaku is obviously a different sort of a player.



"There are different options with Lukaku like putting the ball into the box early and balls from back to front up to him.



“But the way we have played in the last couple of games, we have looked better on the eye with [Alexis] Sanchez, [Anthony] Martial, [Juan] Mata or [Marcus] Rashford, with their movement and the pace they have got.”



Lukaku has not scored a goal at Old Trafford since March and his last league goal came in mid-September.

