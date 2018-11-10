West Brom Crowd Could Get Frustrated – Leeds Legend Sees Advantage In Away Fixture

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes the pressure from the home fans on West Brom at Hawthorns could play into Leeds United’s hands today.



Leeds are going into the game as the Championship leaders, but West Brom’s form over the last few weeks has been poor after a solid start to the season.











Despite being the Championship’s top scorers this term, West Brom’s defending has been called into question and they have won just once in their last five league games.



Gray believes Leeds could win a high scoring game at the Hawthorns today and feels playing away from home will suit the Whites as the West Brom players will feel the pressure of the crowd to get a result after a poor run.





The Leeds legend also insisted that the away support will also add something to the atmosphere and he believes that the Whites fans now take away trips with expectation of getting a win.



Gray said on LUTV: “I think we will win the game and there will be a few goals in it.



“I would not be surprised if the result is 3-2 in our favour.



“I think it will suit us and if we can start well, their crowd could get frustrated.”



He continued: “We know our supporters will be behind us and they are going into games away from home, expecting to win.



“They are right behind the team and it gives a lot of confidence to the players when they get on the pitch.



“I hope we win the game as it would be nice to come back from the break still top of the division.”

