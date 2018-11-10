XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

10/11/2018 - 12:40 GMT

West Brom Crowd Could Get Frustrated – Leeds Legend Sees Advantage In Away Fixture

 




Eddie Gray believes the pressure from the home fans on West Brom at Hawthorns could play into Leeds United’s hands today.

Leeds are going into the game as the Championship leaders, but West Brom’s form over the last few weeks has been poor after a solid start to the season.




Despite being the Championship’s top scorers this term, West Brom’s defending has been called into question and they have won just once in their last five league games.

Gray believes Leeds could win a high scoring game at the Hawthorns today and feels playing away from home will suit the Whites as the West Brom players will feel the pressure of the crowd to get a result after a poor run.
 


The Leeds legend also insisted that the away support will also add something to the atmosphere and he believes that the Whites fans now take away trips with expectation of getting a win.

Gray said on LUTV: “I think we will win the game and there will be a few goals in it.


“I would not be surprised if the result is 3-2 in our favour.

“I think it will suit us and if we can start well, their crowd could get frustrated.”

He continued: “We know our supporters will be behind us and they are going into games away from home, expecting to win.

“They are right behind the team and it gives a lot of confidence to the players when they get on the pitch.

“I hope we win the game as it would be nice to come back from the break still top of the division.”
 