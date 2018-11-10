XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

10/11/2018 - 18:33 GMT

What Do Manchester City Pair Think, I Don’t Lose Sleep Over It – Crystal Palace Boss On Aaron Wan-Bissaka




Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson insists he is losing no sleep over Aaron Wan-Bissaka being linked with a move to Manchester City and wonders what Citizens full-backs Kyle Walker and Danilo think about the claim.

Pep Guardiola’s has preferred Walker as his right-back, but Danilo gives the Spaniard an additional option in the full-back areas.




After breaking into the first-team during the latter stages of the 2017/18 season, Wan-Bissaka has done a commendable job this season and has caught the eye for the Eagles in the Premier League.

The 20-year old’s impressive form for Crystal Palace has seen him linked with a move to Manchester City, but Hodgson scoffed at the reports and feels it is easy to link players with clubs.
 


“I always wonder when I hear or see those reports what Kyle Walker and Danilo are thinking, but I'm not losing sleep over it,” Hodgson told a press conference when he was asked about Manchester City’s rumoured interest in Wan-Bissaka.

“It is very easy to link anybody with anybody. I have no idea if there is any truth in it – you would have to ask Pep Guardiola but I doubt he would give you an answer.


“But it is good I suppose that there are people out there who are writing about and seeing the quality of Wan-Bissaka and appreciate what he has been doing."

The former England manager insists that losing the player to Manchester City has never even entered his thoughts.

“As far as we are concerned we have him as our player and he is under contract with us and we have no desire or intention of selling him.

"So it is not anything that occupies my waking moments, or sleeping moments either for that matter.”

Wan-Bissaka, 20, came through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace, having been on the club's books since the age of eleven.

 