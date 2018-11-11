Riyad Mahrez Starts – Manchester City Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Manchester City have confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to rivals Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.



With Liverpool beating Fulham earlier in the day, the pressure is on Pep Guardiola's men to respond by winning the Manchester derby.











Guardiola remains without injury absentees Claudio Bravo, Eliaquim Mangala and Kevin De Bruyne.



The Manchester City boss has Ederson between the sticks, while in defence he goes with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as centre-backs. Fernandinho will protect the defence, while Riyad Mahrez has been given the vote to start. Raheem Sterling will look to support Sergio Aguero.



The former Barcelona coach has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus.



Manchester City Team vs Manchester United



Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy, Fernandinho, Silva (C), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero



Substitutes: Muric, Kompany, Gundogan, Delph, Sane, Jesus, Foden

