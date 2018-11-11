XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/11/2018 - 14:42 GMT

We Sent Out Message – West Brom Star Hails Leeds Thrashing




West Brom midfielder Harvey Barnes feels the Baggies sent out a big statement after thrashing Leeds United 4-1 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

A commanding second half display saw Darren Moore’s side score four goals before Pablo Hernandez managed a consolation goal for the Whites, as West Brom returned to the Championship playoff spots.




Heading into the game, West Brom were on a poor run of form as they had lost three times and drawn once in four games to slip down the table and were seen by many as the underdogs.

Barnes, who scored his side’s third goal against Leeds, says West Brom had a game plan and put in a big performance to beat Marcelo Bielsa’s side.
 


"It's got to be up there [with our best performance of the season]", Barnes told West Brom’s official website.

"Leeds are up there in the table so it was always going to be tough.


"We set up well and combatted what they were going to do.

"We showed what we're about.

"We knew we had to put in a big performance, not just for ourselves but for the fans and the staff.

"We had to turn things around.

"This was a great game to do it in."

With the win, West Brom moved up to fifth in the Championship table and are two points behind Leeds, who occupy third position.

The West Brom players will now head into the international break with a positive frame of mind after ending a four-game winless run in the Championship.

 