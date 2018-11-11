Wolves Have Fast Players – Arsenal Star On Difficult Opponents After Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno has tipped his hat to Wolves after Nuno's side held the Gunners to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates.



Unai Emery's men were expected to get back to winning ways against the newly promoted club, but saw Wolves more than match their efforts and take the lead after just 13 minutes when Ivan Cavaleiro finished from close range.











Arsenal went close to finding the equaliser through Lucas Torriera and Hector Bellerin, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit the woodwork.



The hosts did eventually draw level when a Henrikh Mkhitaryan cross sailed past Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio with four minutes left.





Wolves almost took the lead again, however Morgan Gibbs-White, on off the bench, hit the bar.



Gunners goalkeeper Leno admits that his side found Wolves difficult to deal with and pointed the finger as their speedy counter-attacks.



"It was a hard game for us.



"In the first half we didn’t play our best and in the second half we had many chances and Wolverhampton had some chances as well", Leno was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"They were very deep and had fast players for the counter attack so it was very difficult for us.



"It was a difficult start because we conceded, so it was easier for Wolverhampton to defend and they played on the counter so it was more difficult."



Arsenal have now gone 16 matches without losing, but have lost ground on Tottenham with the draw and sit three points behind Spurs and in fifth.

