XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2018 - 13:37 GMT

Alexandre Lacazette and Moussa Sissoko Into France Squad To Replace Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial

 




Alexandre Lacazette and Moussa Sissoko have been called into the France squad.

Didier Deschamps has lost both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial from his squad for the games against the Netherlands (UEFA Nations League) and Uruguay (friendly) over the international break.




The Manchester United pair have been quickly replaced however, with Deschamps moving to bring Tottenham midfielder Sissoko and Arsenal striker Lacazette into the squad.

Sissoko has got his career firmly back on track at Tottenham and will be looking to add to the 53 caps he has won for his country so far.
 


Lacazette meanwhile has so far collected 16 caps for France, scoring three goals.

Sissoko completed all 90 minutes for Tottenham on Saturday as he helped Spurs to a precious 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.


Lacazette meanwhile also played all 90 minutes, with the striker turning out in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium against Wolves.
 