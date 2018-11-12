Alexandre Lacazette and Moussa Sissoko Into France Squad To Replace Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial

Follow @insidefutbol





Alexandre Lacazette and Moussa Sissoko have been called into the France squad.



Didier Deschamps has lost both Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial from his squad for the games against the Netherlands (UEFA Nations League) and Uruguay (friendly) over the international break.











The Manchester United pair have been quickly replaced however, with Deschamps moving to bring Tottenham midfielder Sissoko and Arsenal striker Lacazette into the squad.



Sissoko has got his career firmly back on track at Tottenham and will be looking to add to the 53 caps he has won for his country so far.





Lacazette meanwhile has so far collected 16 caps for France, scoring three goals.



Sissoko completed all 90 minutes for Tottenham on Saturday as he helped Spurs to a precious 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.



Lacazette meanwhile also played all 90 minutes, with the striker turning out in Arsenal's 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium against Wolves.

