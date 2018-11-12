XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/11/2018 - 22:40 GMT

Arsenal Issue Danny Welbeck Injury Update Statement

 




Arsenal have provided an update on Danny Welbeck, who suffered a serious ankle injury in Thursday's Europa League group meeting with Sporting Lisbon at the Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck's injury was a big blow to the Gunners, who have been hoping to have him back and fit as soon as possible, and he was stretchered off in the 30th minute of the game.




Arsenal have now confirmed that Welbeck underwent a second planned operation on his right ankle and report that the procedure went well.

However, the Premier League giants are unable to say when the striker might be able to return to action.
 


Arsenal said in a statement: "Further to sustaining an injury last Thursday against Sporting CP, Danny has undergone a second planned operation on his right ankle.

"Both procedures went well, without complications. Danny will now recuperate and start his rehabilitation.


"It’s too early to say how long this will take.

"Everyone at the club will now be providing Danny with the best possible treatment and support in order to make him fit again as soon as possible", Arsenal's statement added.

Welbeck has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal during the current campaign, though the majority of his playing time in the Premier League has come off the substitutes' bench.

His contract with the Gunners runs out at the end of the season.
 