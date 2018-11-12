XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/11/2018 - 17:00 GMT

Bleak For Me At Newcastle United – Jack Colback Wants Premier League With Nottingham Forest




Nottingham Forest midfielder Jack Colback has admitted his chances of playing for his parent club Newcastle United again are slim, and he is hoping to play in the Premier League once again with the Reds.

Colback is currently on a season-long loan deal at Nottingham Forest after he was overlooked by Rafael Benitez while at Newcastle.




The 29-year old has been a key figure in Aitor Karanka’s side in the Championship this season as Nottingham Forest look to mount a promotion push.

Colback is still unsure of where his future lies, but claimed he would be happy to make a Premier League return with his current club Nottingham Forest.
 


“My situation at Newcastle looks pretty bleak, with Rafa. That is one of those things”, Colback was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.

“It is one of those things – football can change quickly. We will see what happens.


“But my aim is to win promotion and yes, I would love to play here in the Premier League.

“I would be happy if it did turn out that way; if I did end up playing in the Premier League with Forest.”

Colback has made 14 appearances in the Championship for Nottingham Forest this season.

And Forest have mustered 27 points from 17 Championship games to find themselves just a point behind Derby County, who occupy the final playoff spot in six place.

 