Bleak For Me At Newcastle United – Jack Colback Wants Premier League With Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jack Colback has admitted his chances of playing for his parent club Newcastle United again are slim, and he is hoping to play in the Premier League once again with the Reds.



Colback is currently on a season-long loan deal at Nottingham Forest after he was overlooked by Rafael Benitez while at Newcastle.











The 29-year old has been a key figure in Aitor Karanka’s side in the Championship this season as Nottingham Forest look to mount a promotion push.



Colback is still unsure of where his future lies, but claimed he would be happy to make a Premier League return with his current club Nottingham Forest.





“My situation at Newcastle looks pretty bleak, with Rafa. That is one of those things”, Colback was quoted as saying by the Nottingham Post.



“It is one of those things – football can change quickly. We will see what happens.



“But my aim is to win promotion and yes, I would love to play here in the Premier League.



“I would be happy if it did turn out that way; if I did end up playing in the Premier League with Forest.”



Colback has made 14 appearances in the Championship for Nottingham Forest this season.



And Forest have mustered 27 points from 17 Championship games to find themselves just a point behind Derby County, who occupy the final playoff spot in six place.