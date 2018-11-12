He’s Tidy – Joe Worrall Says Liverpool Star Best He’s Played With

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers defender Joe Worrall has revealed that Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best player he has played alongside.



Worrall, who grew up supporting Liverpool along with Nottingham Forest, is on a season-long loan from Forest at Rangers.











He has played for England at Under-21 level and, despite having turned out alongside stars at Nottingham Forest and Rangers, says the best player he has played with is Alexander-Arnold.



Asked on Rangers TV who the best player he has played with is, Worrall replied: "Trent Alexander-Arnold, he's tidy."





Worrall, who confirmed his favourite player is now his manager at Rangers, Steven Gerrard, went on to compare his game to that of Nottingham Forest team-mate Michael Dawson.



"Probably Michael Dawson [I’d compare my game to].



"He's at Forest at the minute. He started at Forest, went to Spurs and Hull.



"Tall, blonde lad, likes the physical side and stuff. So I'd probably say him", Worrall added.



Gerrard has admitted he would like to sign Worrall on a permanent basis if given the opportunity, but the defender has stressed he continues to consider himself a Nottingham Forest player.



Worrall is currently competing for a centre-back spot in the Rangers side with Gareth McAuley, Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson.

