Jose Mourinho One or Two Performances From Job Question Marks – Former Man Utd Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has insisted that Jose Mourinho is just a few games away from being in the firing line again following the Red Devils’ defeat to Manchester City.



Pep Guardiola’s men registered a comfortable 3-1 win over Manchester United during the first derby of the season at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.











Manchester United conceded through David Silva and Sergio Aguero before Anthony Martial pulled a goal back through a penalty in the second half after Romelu Lukaku was fouled by Ederson inside the area.



However, the goal did not inspire any comeback whatsoever as the hosts restored their two-goal advantage through substitute Ilkay Gundogan, who scored after getting on the end of a sublime pass from Bernardo Silva.





Savage, who came up through the ranks at Old Trafford albeit failing to make a single appearance for the senior team, insisted that Mourinho could well be back in the firing line sooner rather than later.



“You wonder whether those recent results against Bournemouth and Juventus have papered over the cracks?”, Savage said on BBC Radio 5 live.



“To come here and have one attempt on target, which is a penalty. Is that good enough for Manchester United? When you have spent that amount of money on attacking players?



“I feel Jose Mourinho always is one or two performances from people wondering 'Will he still be here?’”, he added.



Manchester United continue to remain in eighth position in the league table and will next face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on the Saturday following the international break.

