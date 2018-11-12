PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur Provide Update On Injured Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele has flown out to Qatar to receive treatment on his injured ankle as he aims to get back to full fitness.



The 31-year-old picked up the injury early in the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers and had to be replaced by Heung-Min Son in the seventh minute.











While the Lilywhites expect the veteran midfielder to be back in early January, they have sent him to Qatar to receive world class treatment as he continues with his rehabilitation.



"Mousa Dembele has flown out to Aspetar [in Qatar] for world class treatment as he continues his rehabilitation from an ankle injury", a statement on the club's official Twitter account revealed, while a photo of Dembele was posted.



Dembele has so far managed 13 appearances for his team in the current campaign, including two in the Champions League.



His contract with the club ends at the end of this season, with the player yet to sign a contract extension.



Dembele was strongly linked with leaving Spurs in the summer.



Italian champions Juventus remain keen and could move for his signature in January.

