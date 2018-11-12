Tippy-Tappy – Former Leeds Star Frustrated With Whites’ Need To Score Perfect Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has expressed his frustration with the Whites' need to score the perfect goal, which he thinks has echoes of the Arsenal sides of old.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were turned over by West Brom on Saturday, suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat the hands of the Baggies at the Hawthorns.











Leeds' goal came when the game was lost and the visitors 4-0 down, with Pablo Hernandez directing in a looping header after a neat exchange with Samu Saiz.



Whelan wants to see Leeds scoring scruffy and ugly goals, rather than always looking for the perfect move, and has warned the Whites it is impossible to always walk the ball into the back of the net.





"Once again we've scored a pretty goal", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"Was [Dwight] Gayle's a pretty goal? No. It was well taken, but it was scruffy.



"We score very pretty goals because that's all we seem to be able to score at the minute.



"I just think we want to play too much in certain areas, tippy-tappy football.



"That's not going to hurt teams at times. You need someone piling in there, getting a foot on it, a scruffy one. You can't always walk the ball in", Whelan continued.



"It's like what they used to say about the old Arsenal side, they have to score the perfect goal.



"I do love the goals we score, but give me a couple of tap-ins or shots off the knees all day long. I'll take it."



Leeds remain in the thick of the promotion battle in the Championship, sitting in third place, and are just three points off league leaders Norwich City.



The Whites have back-to-back home games after the international break, with visits from Bristol City and Reading, and will be looking to pick up six points.

