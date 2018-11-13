Arsenal Have Picked Right Club For This Talent – Former Gunner Backs Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal youngster Havard Nordtveit insists Gunners loanee Reiss Nelson is at the right place to continue his development after Hoffenheim's win over Augsburg on Saturday.



Nelson, who made the switch to the Bundesliga in the summer on a season-long deal from Arsenal, scored the winner during Hoffenheim’s 2-1 win over Augsburg before the international break.











The 18-year-old came off the bench and secured a dramatic late win for Julian Nagelsmann’s side to take his goal tally to six from seven appearances in the Bundesliga.



Nelson is slowly catching up with Jadon Sancho and continue to stand out as the ideal role-model for young English players aiming to go abroad in search of better first team opportunities.





Nordtveit, who is playing alongside the youngster at Hoffenheim and also spent time in the youth ranks at Arsenal, is sure that Nelson is in the right place to continue his steady development.



“The fact that Reiss Nelson scored the goal shows that he's in the right place here to continue his development”, Nordtveit told the club’s official website.



“He's a good guy who's fitting into the team well."



Hoffenheim climbed to sixth place in the league table with that win and will next face Hertha Berlin away from home after the international break.

