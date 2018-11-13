XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/11/2018 - 22:09 GMT

He Needs Help – Former Leeds Star Bemoans Inability To Work With 27-Year-Old Due To International Break

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has bemoaned Marcelo Bielsa being without Stuart Dallas over the international break, as he would like to see the Argentine work on the player's defensive ability.

With injuries having struck, Dallas has been slotted into a full-back role by Bielsa, and there have been question marks over the winger's ability to defend.




Dallas completed all 90 minutes of Leeds' 4-1 defeat at West Brom at the weekend and has now headed off on international duty with Northern Ireland.

As such, Bielsa will not be able to work with Dallas over the break, something which frustrates Whelan, who nevertheless has clear views on what should be on the agenda to address at Thorp Arch over the next ten days.
 


"Defensively you've got to look at it, and quality from wide areas, delivery into the box, having strikes inside the box", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds, when asked what Leeds should work on during the break.

"I'm not sure if you can be taught it [shooting inside the box]. Sometimes it's just instinct from players to swing it have a go.


"But defensively, you can't work on Dallas because he will be away on international duty.

"He needs some help in that right-back role", Whelan added.

Leeds currently have defenders Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling out injured, though Bielsa is hopeful the pair will be available to return in January.

The Argentine must find a way to plug the gaps over the busy Christmas period without the duo.
 