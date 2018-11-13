He Needs Help – Former Leeds Star Bemoans Inability To Work With 27-Year-Old Due To International Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has bemoaned Marcelo Bielsa being without Stuart Dallas over the international break, as he would like to see the Argentine work on the player's defensive ability.



With injuries having struck, Dallas has been slotted into a full-back role by Bielsa, and there have been question marks over the winger's ability to defend.











Dallas completed all 90 minutes of Leeds' 4-1 defeat at West Brom at the weekend and has now headed off on international duty with Northern Ireland.



As such, Bielsa will not be able to work with Dallas over the break, something which frustrates Whelan, who nevertheless has clear views on what should be on the agenda to address at Thorp Arch over the next ten days.





"Defensively you've got to look at it, and quality from wide areas, delivery into the box, having strikes inside the box", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds, when asked what Leeds should work on during the break.



"I'm not sure if you can be taught it [shooting inside the box]. Sometimes it's just instinct from players to swing it have a go.



"But defensively, you can't work on Dallas because he will be away on international duty.



"He needs some help in that right-back role", Whelan added.



Leeds currently have defenders Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling out injured, though Bielsa is hopeful the pair will be available to return in January.



The Argentine must find a way to plug the gaps over the busy Christmas period without the duo.

