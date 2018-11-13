Out-of-favour Chelsea Star Doubtful Over Winter Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has admitted he is unhappy with his lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge, but insists he is not looking for a move away from the Blues in January.



Christensen is yet to make his first Premier League appearance for Chelsea this season as Maurizio Sarri has preferred David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger as the centre-back pairing in the league.











The Danish international had made eight appearances at the same point in the Premier League last season, but has been restricted to cup action this time around.



Despite the lack of playing time, Christensen does not think he will move away from the club in the January transfer window.





"Difficult question. No, I don't think so”, Christensen told Sky Sports News when he was asked if he sees his future away from the club.



"Things are different from last season. I played a lot of games [last season] but this season it hasn't been like that.



“It's always difficult for a player but we'll see what happens."



Christensen has started in every Europa League game for Chelsea this season and will hope to play in the Premier League after the international break as the fixtures will come thick and fast.