X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

13/11/2018 - 11:33 GMT

Wolves Jump Into Race For Tottenham Target Amadou Diawara

 




Wolves have jumped into the race for Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Amadou Diawara ahead of the January transfer window.

The young midfielder joined Napoli from Bologna in 2016, but is yet to cement a certain starting spot in the Napoli team.




Under Carlo Ancelotti this season he has been an unused substitute in three of the club's four Champions League games and has only been sparringly used in Serie A as well, making just four starts.

The 21-year-old is said to be considering leaving the Serie A giants in January after his agent signalled his unhappiness, and a move to England could be a possibility with Tottenham long-term admirers and having failed with a bid in the summer.
 


But according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, another Premier League club in the form of Wolves are now interested in snaring Diawara away from Napoli in the winter window.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been impressive in their first season back in the Premier League and want to show more ambition in the market when the window opens again in January.


And the club are prepared to go head-to-head with Tottenham in the race to sign the Napoli midfielder.

The Serie A giants are expected to ask for a transfer fee of around €50m if they decide to cash-in on Diawara in the winter window.
 