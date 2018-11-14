I’ll Give Liverpool Opinion If Needed – Virgil van Dijk On Tottenham Target Matthijs de Ligt

Follow @insidefutbol





Virgil van Dijk is prepared to provide his opinion on Matthijs de Ligt if Liverpool consider signing the Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona linked defender.



Already the Ajax club captain at 19, De Ligt is considered one of the top young defensive talents in world football and the big clubs are lining up to snare him away from the Amsterdam ArenA.











Barcelona, Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in signing the young defender and even Roma are said to be considering making an offer.



Liverpool have been absent from the speculation surrounding De Ligt, but Van Dijk is confident that his club are surely following the exploits of his Netherlands team-mates.





And he admits that if the club do prepare to pursue the young defender, he would be happy to give his take on De Ligt.



Van Dijk told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “He will be on the [Liverpool] list because they have enough scouts at the club.”



When asked if he is potentially scouting De Ligt for Liverpool, he said: “No, but if they need my opinion at Liverpool, I’ll give it.”



It remains to be seen if Ajax are tested for the defender in the January transfer window.

