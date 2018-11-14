XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/11/2018 - 12:49 GMT

I’ll Give Liverpool Opinion If Needed – Virgil van Dijk On Tottenham Target Matthijs de Ligt

 




Virgil van Dijk is prepared to provide his opinion on Matthijs de Ligt if Liverpool consider signing the Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona linked defender.

Already the Ajax club captain at 19, De Ligt is considered one of the top young defensive talents in world football and the big clubs are lining up to snare him away from the Amsterdam ArenA.




Barcelona, Juventus, Tottenham and Manchester United have been linked with having an interest in signing the young defender and even Roma are said to be considering making an offer.

Liverpool have been absent from the speculation surrounding De Ligt, but Van Dijk is confident that his club are surely following the exploits of his Netherlands team-mates.
 


And he admits that if the club do prepare to pursue the young defender, he would be happy to give his take on De Ligt.

Van Dijk told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “He will be on the [Liverpool] list because they have enough scouts at the club.”


When asked if he is potentially scouting De Ligt for Liverpool, he said: “No, but if they need my opinion at Liverpool, I’ll give it.”

It remains to be seen if Ajax are tested for the defender in the January transfer window.
 