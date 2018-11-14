Inter Haven’t Lost Hope of Anthony Martial Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has remained a top target for Inter despite the odds of him staying at Old Trafford increasing.



The Frenchman looked likely to leave Manchester United last summer after his agent openly agitated for a move and even Jose Mourinho was keen to sell him.











However, the Manchester United board resisted selling the Frenchman and they are reaping the rewards as he has emerged as the club's best forward in recent weeks.



The club have also opened negotiations over a new deal with his representatives and are quietly confident that the player will sign on fresh terms soon.





However, Martial still has his suitors and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter remain interested in snaring him away from Old Trafford.



The Frenchman’s current deal expires in the summer, but Manchester United have the option of extending the contract by one more year.



Inter believe that they still have a chance as long as Martial does not sign the new contract, but are aware the scales are tilted towards Manchester United keeping him.



Juventus, who were interested in him in the summer, have also kept tabs on his situation at Old Trafford.

