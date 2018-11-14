XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/11/2018 - 11:48 GMT

Inter Haven’t Lost Hope of Anthony Martial Capture

 




Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has remained a top target for Inter despite the odds of him staying at Old Trafford increasing.

The Frenchman looked likely to leave Manchester United last summer after his agent openly agitated for a move and even Jose Mourinho was keen to sell him.




However, the Manchester United board resisted selling the Frenchman and they are reaping the rewards as he has emerged as the club's best forward in recent weeks.

The club have also opened negotiations over a new deal with his representatives and are quietly confident that the player will sign on fresh terms soon.
 


However, Martial still has his suitors and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter remain interested in snaring him away from Old Trafford.

The Frenchman’s current deal expires in the summer, but Manchester United have the option of extending the contract by one more year.


Inter believe that they still have a chance as long as Martial does not sign the new contract, but are aware the scales are tilted towards Manchester United keeping him.

Juventus, who were interested in him in the summer, have also kept tabs on his situation at Old Trafford.
 