06 October 2016

14/11/2018 - 13:05 GMT

It’s Must-Win – Celtic Star Makes No Bones About Europa League Game




Celtic attacker Scott Sinclair feels his side cannot afford to lower the intensity in their remaining Europa League games, as the Bhoys hope to make it to the next round of the European competition.

The Hoops had an inspired outing against RB Leipzig in their previous Europa League game and won the game 2-1 to go level on points with the German side in Group B.




Qualification is still not in Celtic’s hand as RB Leipzig have a better head to head record against the Hoops, owing to their 2-0 win at the Red Bull Arena in late October.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will take on Rosenborg away from home before hosting Red Bull Salzburg on the final matchday of the group stage and Sinclair said the clash against the Austrians, who lead the group, is a must-win game.
 


“Obviously it’s another must-win game”, Sinclair was quoted as saying by the Herald.

“So we play our normal game, go out like we did against Leipzig, which was a must-win for us.


“We do that and we keep this form going, we’ve got a good chance.”

Celtic will face Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership after the international break and then turn their attention to the clash against Rosenberg in the Europa League.

 