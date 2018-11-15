Barcelona Mull Selling Arsenal and Liverpool Target, Concerns Over Attitude Grow

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona will consider selling Arsenal and Liverpool linked winger Ousmane Dembele next summer if the Frenchman does not improve his attitude in the next few months, it has been claimed.



The Catalan giants paid big money to sign the French winger from Borussia Dortmund last year, but Dembele is yet to carve out a niche for himself in the team.











The 21-year-old’s inconsistency has been a source of frustration for Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde and he has made just seven starts in La Liga this season.



Dembele was left out of the squad against Real Betis before the international break after he failed to turn up at training due to medical reasons, but failed to inform the club.





Barcelona are growing increasingly weary of his attitude and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club will consider letting him go in the summer if things do not improve soon.



Both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on Dembele, with Unai Emery claimed to be eyeing a January swoop and Jurgen Klopp standing ready to make a move given the slightest encouragement.



Barcelona worry that the player is yet to grasp his responsibilities despite spending close to a season-and-a-half at the Nou Camp.



And Dembele is now reaching the point where the Catalan giants may choose to cash in.

