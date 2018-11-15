XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/11/2018 - 10:43 GMT

Barcelona Mull Selling Arsenal and Liverpool Target, Concerns Over Attitude Grow

 




Barcelona will consider selling Arsenal and Liverpool linked winger Ousmane Dembele next summer if the Frenchman does not improve his attitude in the next few months, it has been claimed.

The Catalan giants paid big money to sign the French winger from Borussia Dortmund last year, but Dembele is yet to carve out a niche for himself in the team.




The 21-year-old’s inconsistency has been a source of frustration for Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde and he has made just seven starts in La Liga this season.

Dembele was left out of the squad against Real Betis before the international break after he failed to turn up at training due to medical reasons, but failed to inform the club.
 


Barcelona are growing increasingly weary of his attitude and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club will consider letting him go in the summer if things do not improve soon.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on Dembele, with Unai Emery claimed to be eyeing a January swoop and Jurgen Klopp standing ready to make a move given the slightest encouragement.


Barcelona worry that the player is yet to grasp his responsibilities despite spending close to a season-and-a-half at the Nou Camp.

And Dembele is now reaching the point where the Catalan giants may choose to cash in.
 