Marcelo Bielsa Hasn’t Lost Temper With Us Once Yet – Leeds United Star

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts has admitted that he has yet to see Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa blow up, with not even the heavy 4-1 loss at West Brom at the weekend tipping him over the edge.



The Whites conceded four second half goals against West Brom last Saturday as the Baggies registered a thumping 4-1 win over the visitors at the Hawthorns.











Leeds slipped to third in the league table following Bielsa’s biggest defeat as manager of the club, but the Argentine has taken the sting out of the situation by remaining calmly with the players.



Bielsa reacted normally at full-time and Roberts admitted that he has yet to see the head coach blow up despite Leeds being completely outplayed by the hosts on Saturday.





Roberts, who came on as a substitute in the second half, also added that Bielsa has the same reaction to both winning and losing games.



“I haven’t seen him blow up. He was okay after Saturday. He always shakes everyone’s hand when we come in from the pitch”, Roberts was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“It’s always the same, win or lose.



“He was obviously not happy about Saturday, but that’s the same in every team after a result like that.”



Leeds will next face Bristol City at Elland Road when the Championship returns to action next week following the international break.

