Massimo Cellino Rejects Roma Offer For Chelsea Target

Brescia president Massimo Cellino recently rejected a bid from Roma for Chelsea and Juventus target Sandro Tonali as he looks to hold on to him until the summer.



The 18-year-old midfielder’s rise to the Italy squad through his performances in Serie B has caught the attention of many and a number of clubs across Europe are interested in signing him.











Chelsea, Monaco and Manchester City have been keeping tabs on the player and the bigwigs of Italian football such as Juventus, AC Milan and Inter are also keen to get their hands on him.



Cellino has already indicated that he wants Tonali to shepherd Brescia’s promotion campaign this season and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he recently rejected a bid from Roma in order to keep the midfielder until the summer.





The Brescia supremo knocked back a €12m bid from the Giallorossi and is aware that he could be able to command a much higher price in the summer.



Tonali’s value is claimed to have crossed the €20m mark and it could go higher as more clubs join the race to sign him.



In a boost to his suitors in Serie A and a blow to Chelsea and Manchester City, Cellino has already indicated that he would prefer to sell the youngster to an Italian club.

