Arsene Wenger Pushing Paris Saint-Germain To Sign Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are considering signing Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey on Arsene Wenger’s suggestion.



Ramsey is out of contract at Arsenal next summer and talks over a new deal between the club and his representatives broke down this year after the Gunners pulled out of an agreement.











Arsenal are interested in listening to offers for him in January to earn a fee from his transfer, but the midfielder has made it clear that he wants to see out his contract at the Emirates.



Ramsey will be available on a free transfer next summer and Bayern Munich are said to be confident of taking him to Germany ahead of the start of next season.





However, there is more European interest in Ramsey as according to Paris United, PSG are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer at the end of the season.



And it is Ramsey’s former Arsenal manager Wenger who has advised the Parisians to pursue a move for the Welsh midfielder next summer.



The Frenchman is said to be in talks over a role at PSG and the French champions are interested in taking him in as their new sporting director.



The French champions are acting on Wenger’s advice and are assessing the possibility of convincing Ramsey to move to France next summer.

