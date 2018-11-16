I Didn’t Think Ryan Christie Was Good Enough For Celtic, Former Bhoy Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Frank McAvennie has admitted he did not think Ryan Christie was good enough to make the grade at Parkhead.



Christie initially struggled to force his way into the reckoning this season, but injuries have given him his chance and in recent weeks the midfielder has not looked back.











He has been a key man in Celtic hitting form and has been rewarded with a new contract to keep him at the club.



McAvennie, who had two spells at Celtic as a player, admits that he feared Christie would not be good enough to stay part of Brendan Rodgers' plans, but is now delighted to be being proved wrong.





"Christie has been outstanding", McAvennie said on Open Goal.



"But I'll be honest with you, I was one of the ones who thought he's not good enough for Celtic.



"Brendan has got some weight on him, he's built up.



"All credit to the boy. He's proving me wrong."



So far this season Christie, who is still just 23 years old, has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Celtic, scoring three goals and chipping in with three assists.



The midfielder played all 90 minutes in Celtic's Europa League win over RB Leipzig, giving the Bhoys a fighting chance of progress from Group B.

