Juventus Looking To Steal March In Race For Chelsea Targeted New Andrea Pirlo

Juventus are moving ahead with a plan to sign Chelsea and Manchester City target Sandro Tonali in the January transfer window.



The 18-year-old midfielder's name has been on the lips of most scouts in Europe over the last few months due to his performances with Serie B side Brescia this season.











He has been named in Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad and has already drawn comparisons with World Cup winner and Azzurri midfield legend Andrea Pirlo.



Tonali has been courting interest from across Europe, with clubs such as Chelsea, Manchester City and Monaco keeping tabs on him, and he has also been on the radar of the Italian bigwigs in Inter, AC Milan and Roma.





However, Juventus are reportedly in pole position to capture the young talent and according to Turin-based daily Tuttosport, they are putting in work to sign the midfielder in the January window.



Massimo Cellino has made it clear he does not want to sell Tonali in January, but the Italian champions are ready to let Brescia keep him on loan until the end of the season.



The Bianconeri are aware of the number of clubs working to sign the teenage midfield sensation and want to conclude a deal as soon as possible in order to beat off the competition.



Juventus also know that Cellino could drive up the price in the summer as more clubs get time to put in the legwork required to sign Tonali.

