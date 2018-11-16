My Role Model Is David de Gea – Serie A Goalkeeper Hails Spaniard

Follow @insidefutbol





Genoa goalkeeper Andrei Radu has revealed that his goalkeeping role model is Manchester United star David de Gea.



De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and after an initial period of adaptation in England, the Spaniard has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world.











He has racked up multiple Player of the Year awards at Manchester United over the last few years and has been a regular feature in the Premier League’s Team of the Season too.



The Spaniard’s goalkeeping style has found favour with many young shot-stoppers and Genoa’s 21-year-old custodian Radu admits that De Gea is his role model going forward.





The Belgian is keen to work on his game and possibly reach the Manchester United star’s level.



“My role model is De Gea”, the goalkeeper told Romanian outlet DigiSport.



“He is at the highest level and I am trying to get there.”



Manchester United are working hard to convince De Gea to sign a new contract with the club.



His current deal runs until the summer, but the club do have a unilateral option to extend it by one more year.

