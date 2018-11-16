XRegister
06 October 2016

16/11/2018 - 11:56 GMT

Sampdoria Delegation In England Trip To Look At Interest In Arsenal and Spurs Target

 




A high powered delegation from Sampdoria are set to arrive in England to hold talks with the Premier League suitors of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal linked defender Joachim Andersen.

The Danish defender has settled into Sampdoria’s starting eleven this season and has attracted the prying eyes of a few European giants with his performances.




Serie A bigwigs such as Inter and Juventus have been keeping an eye on the Dane, but Andersen has also courted interest from the Premier League.

Tottenham and Manchester United are said to be interested and there are also suggestions that Arsenal have joined Andersen’s growing list of admirers.
 


He recently signed a new five-year deal with Sampdoria, but it seems the club are already planning a move for him and according to Italian daily Il Secolo XIX, a high powered delegation from the club will soon arrive in England.

Sampdoria sporting director Carlo Osti is set to head the delegation and they are expected to gauge the level of interest the Premier League clubs have in Andersen.


The Serie A outfit are not likely to sell the Dane in January, but the club are preparing the ground to cash-in on him at the end of the season.

And they are aware interest from English clubs will only help them to drive up his price when the time comes to sell him.
 