AC Milan Fail With Loan Offer For Manchester United Target

Juventus have rejected a loan offer from AC Milan for Manchester United linked centre-back Medhi Benatia.



Benatia is down the pecking order of defenders at Juventus and there are suggestions that he could be allowed to leave the club during the January window.











AC Milan want to bring in a centre-back in January to cover for the injury of Mattia Caldara and the Moroccan defender has emerged as a target for the Rossoneri.



The Serie A giants also tabled a loan offer with a mandatory purchase option to sign Benatia in January but according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Juventus have rejected the bid from their Serie A rivals.





The loan offer, which contained a mandatory purchase option worth €15m, was not good enough to convince the Italian champions to allow Benatia to join AC Milan.



It remains to be seen whether the Rossoneri come back with a better offer or look to approach other targets ahead of the January window.



Benatia also has suitors in England, with Manchester United considering taking him the Premier League as part of their own plans to reinforce their defence.

