Claim From Italy: Juventus Star Won’t Consider Manchester United, Sees It As Step Back

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has no interest in joining Manchester United, it has been claimed.



Dybala is one of the stars of the Juventus team and his performances alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this season have met with praise.











The Argentine has been on the radar of the bigwigs of European football since he burst onto the scene at Palermo and his time at Juventus has only enhanced his reputation.



There are suggestions Dybala is one of the marquee names Manchester United are keen to add to their squad as they look to get back to their previous best in England and in Europe.





However, Dybala has no appetite for a move to Manchester United and, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, the player would consider joining the Old Trafford-outfit as a step back in his career.



The striker is keen to continue at Juventus and joining Manchester United is something that he is not even considering at the moment.



The Italian champions are in no hurry to sell the player and are planning to hold on to Dybala as long as possible despite interest from all the top European clubs.



The Argentine has a contract until 2022 with the Bianconeri.

