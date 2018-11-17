I’m Linked To Tottenham’s Future – Mauricio Pochettino Indicates Long Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is intrinsically linked to the project at Tottenham Hotspur and wants to continue at the club for a long time.



Real Madrid wanted Pochettino in the summer, but the Argentine had just signed a new contract and the European champions moved to appoint Julen Lopetegui as their new coach.











The Spaniard was sacked last month and the rumours over Pochettino returned, but Real Madrid had little hope of convincing the Argentine to leave Spurs in the middle of a season.



Pochettino admits that it is difficult to say what could happen in the future as things can change rapidly in football.





However, he sees his future at Tottenham and admits that he is a key part of an exciting project the club are carrying out at the moment.



“I don’t look too much into the future”, the Spurs boss was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.



“In football, everything is very dynamic but the important thing is we are carrying out an exciting project at Tottenham.



“There are things that link me with their future and I want to be there for a long time.”



The Argentine could emerge as a target for Manchester United as well if they decide to get rid of Jose Mourinho at the end of the season.

