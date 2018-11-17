Leeds United Star Sends Message To Injured Jamal Blackman

Follow @insidefutbol





Tyler Roberts has sent his best wishes to Leeds United team-mate Jamal Blackman, whose loan from Chelsea has been effectively ended through injury.



Blackman suffered a fractured leg in an Under-23 outing for Leeds on Friday, having to be stretchered off the pitch at Thorp Arch in the Whites' defeat against Birmingham City.











The goalkeeper then took to social media to post a photograph of himself at hospital with his leg in plaster.



Blackman is returning to Chelsea for treatment and as such his loan stint at Leeds is effectively over.



I would like to thank the medical staff at both Thorp Arch and Leeds General Infirmary for the excellent way they dealt with the situation and also thank all the fans for their support and messages 👊🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/4GsA0hcRuq — Jamal Blackman (@Big_Blacks) November 16, 2018



Roberts, reacting to the news, took to social media to write: "Get well soon brother."



Leeds signed Blackman on loan from Chelsea in the summer and he had been expected to be the number 1 at Elland Road under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



But Bielsa has preferred Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks, leaving Blackman warming the bench.



There had been speculation that Chelsea could look to terminate Blackman's loan at Leeds in the January transfer window.

