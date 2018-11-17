XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/11/2018 - 16:36 GMT

Leeds United Star Sends Message To Injured Jamal Blackman

 




Tyler Roberts has sent his best wishes to Leeds United team-mate Jamal Blackman, whose loan from Chelsea has been effectively ended through injury.

Blackman suffered a fractured leg in an Under-23 outing for Leeds on Friday, having to be stretchered off the pitch at Thorp Arch in the Whites' defeat against Birmingham City.




The goalkeeper then took to social media to post a photograph of himself at hospital with his leg in plaster.

Blackman is returning to Chelsea for treatment and as such his loan stint at Leeds is effectively over.
 


Roberts, reacting to the news, took to social media to write: "Get well soon brother."

Leeds signed Blackman on loan from Chelsea in the summer and he had been expected to be the number 1 at Elland Road under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.


But Bielsa has preferred Bailey Peacock-Farrell between the sticks, leaving Blackman warming the bench.

There had been speculation that Chelsea could look to terminate Blackman's loan at Leeds in the January transfer window.
 