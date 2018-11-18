I Want Him At PSG – Former President On Ex-Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Paris Saint-Germain president Charles Villeneuve is enthusiastic about the prospect of ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger becoming the club's sporting director and is keen for the 69-year-old to return to France.



Wenger has been linked with a role at the Parc des Princes and the Frenchman is available, having left his post as Arsenal manager in the summer.











Villeneuve, who was the present of PSG from 2008 until 2009, believes that Wenger would be a perfect appointment for the French champions, even though he sees him as more of a sporting director than a president.



The former club president told Paris United: "It would be great [if Wenger was appointed].





"He is an outstanding organiser.



"In this dimension he would do a great job, not as president, because Nasser Al-Khelaifi performs his role very well.



"But a big club is above all great leaders.



"Yes, I do ardently hope that he will come to PSG."



Wenger has indicated that he has not yet finished his managerial career and has a number of offers on the table.



The Frenchman says he will take a decision over what to do in January and it remains to be seen if he is prepared to step out of the dugout and into the office as PSG's sporting director.

