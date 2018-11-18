Joining Rangers From Celtic Was Fairly Comfortable, Young Talent Reveals

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers goalkeeper Aidan McAdams has revealed his team-mates helped him settle at the club after he made the headline-grabbing switch to the Light Blues from arch-rivals Celtic in 2017.



McAdams signed a three-year contract with the Gers after an impressive outing with the Scottish Under-17 side in the Under-17 European Championship in 2017.











The 19-year old is involved with Rangers' youth teams and is looking to keep up his good progress and challenge for a place in the senior squad under Steven Gerrard.



Moving from Celtic to Rangers can often be controversial, but McAdams said his team-mates helped him with the change.





“It was fairly comfortable”, McAdams said in a Q&A session on Twitter when he was asked how he found the move from Celtic to Rangers.



“All the staff and players made it really easy and I now have some very close mates at the club.”



McAdams spent nearly ten years at Celtic after joining the club as an eight-year-old.



Celtic could end up making £150,000 from the deal that saw McAdams make the switch to Ibrox.