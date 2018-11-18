XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/11/2018 - 11:48 GMT

Joining Rangers From Celtic Was Fairly Comfortable, Young Talent Reveals




Rangers goalkeeper Aidan McAdams has revealed his team-mates helped him settle at the club after he made the headline-grabbing switch to the Light Blues from arch-rivals Celtic in 2017.

McAdams signed a three-year contract with the Gers after an impressive outing with the Scottish Under-17 side in the Under-17 European Championship in 2017.




The 19-year old is involved with Rangers' youth teams and is looking to keep up his good progress and challenge for a place in the senior squad under Steven Gerrard.

Moving from Celtic to Rangers can often be controversial, but McAdams said his team-mates helped him with the change.
 


“It was fairly comfortable”, McAdams said in a Q&A session on Twitter when he was asked how he found the move from Celtic to Rangers.

“All the staff and players made it really easy and I now have some very close mates at the club.”


McAdams spent nearly ten years at Celtic after joining the club as an eight-year-old.

Celtic could end up making £150,000 from the deal that saw McAdams make the switch to Ibrox.

 