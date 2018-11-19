XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/11/2018 - 22:05 GMT

Championship Outfit Tracking Sunderland Hitman

 




Bristol City are showing interest in Sunderland hitman Josh Maja and have sent scouts to watch the young Black Cat. 

The academy recruit has hit double figures already this season in terms of the total number of goals scored and has found the back of the net ten times in 19 overall games.




The teenager was yet again on target at the weekend as he netted the goal which ensured Sunderland a share of the spoils against Wycombe Wanderers.

Maja's form has not gone unnoticed, with Bristol City sending a scout to watch the game at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, according to BristolLive.
 


Bristol City are keeping a close eye on League One for potential signings and sent assistant Dean Holden to take on Charlton Athletic against Walsall recently.

The competition for the signature of Maja will be high though as a number of clubs are also closely watching the situation.


The young striker's contract with the Black Cats ends next summer, with a contract extension yet to be agreed. Manager Jack Ross though has expressed keen interest in securing Maja's services on a long-term basis.

Any club snapping up Maja would be liable to pay compensation to the Black Cats due to his age.
 