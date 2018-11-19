XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/11/2018 - 22:41 GMT

Darren Fletcher Told Me This When I Joined Liverpool – Andrew Robertson

 




Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has revealed that former Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher helped him with advice when he initially made the switch to Anfield.

Robertson, who joined Liverpool from Hull City during the summer of 2017, only became a regular at Anfield during the second half of the season after stepping in for the injured Alberto Moreno in December.




The full-back has conjured up a number of memorable performances for Jurgen Klopp’s team since then, while also playing in the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in May.

Robertson revealed that Fletcher, who spent over a decade at Manchester United before switching to West Brom, offered him advice during his difficult start to life at Anfield.
 


The 24-year-old added that he felt so much better after the conversation with Fletcher and admitted that he has huge respect for the midfielder.

“He was brilliant for me when I first went to Liverpool because he was in that squad [Scotland]”, Robertson said on Open Goal.


“I remember sitting down with him, he was like ‘Robbo, don’t get frustrated with the start you have had, at all these big clubs you need time to settle in.

“‘There might be a time as well, in a couple of years, that you don’t play, but they always need you.

“I felt so much better coming away after that chat, I sat down with everyone and was like ‘Brilliant from him’.

“The whole squad I had huge respect for, but those two [Scott Brown and Fletcher] as captains, if I can emulate them to even 50 per cent then I have done a good job.”

Robertson will be looking to kick on at Liverpool under Klopp, as the Reds look to mount a title challenge.
 