06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/11/2018 - 10:51 GMT

His Work For Spurs Goes Unrecognised – Tottenham Star Lauds Team-mate

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies feels that Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko does not get enough credit for the kind of work he does for the team.

Sissoko, who earned a call-up to the France squad during the international break, has been impressive in recent weeks for Tottenham in the Premier League.




Mauricio Pochettino turned to Sissoko as a result of his team’s injury troubles, and the midfielder has quickly proved beneficial to the north Londoners.

The Frenchman clocked the full 90 minutes during hard-fought wins away from home against Wolves and Crystal Palace respectively earlier this month and is slowly becoming a key member within Spurs’ ranks.
 


However, Davies, who has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Spurs this term, thinks Sissoko does not get enough credit for his performances and admitted that his hard work often goes unnoticed.

“Honestly, he’s been brilliant for us”, Davies told the club’s official website.


“It’s the work he does off the ball that goes unrecognised but for us, as a team, it’s invaluable.

“To have a player like Moussa is to have a player who when you are under pressure, you know he’s going to get on the end of things, work and chase everything.

“He’s one of the hardest workers in the team and he deserves all the plaudits he’s getting.

“He’s back in the France squad and that is one of the best squads in the world.

"We’re all delighted for him.”

Sissoko came off the bench during France’s 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands on Friday in a UEFA Nations League clash at the De Kuip Stadion in Rotterdam.
 