XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/11/2018 - 22:54 GMT

I Love Joe Worrall’s Proper Old School Attitude – Nottingham Forest Legend

 




Nottingham Forest great Kenny Burns believes that young defender Joe Worrall has that proper old school attitude and playing at Rangers under Steven Gerrard will do him a world of good.

The 21-year-old academy graduate is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest, in Scotland with Rangers, and has so far managed a total of eleven appearances for the Glasgow-based team.




Burns, who has kept a close eye on the defender's development at the City Ground, insists that Worrall has a proper "old school attitude" which is unusual to see in the modern game.

The Nottingham Forest legend admits he likes the way that Worrall says what he thinks in the dressing room and is no respecter of seniority.
 


"When he was a very young man, just making his way at Forest, he was not shy about telling more senior players that their performance had not been good enough", Burns wrote in his column for the Nottingham Post.

"That is a proper old school attitude that you do not see often enough in the modern game.


"In the old days, nobody in the dressing room would shy away from telling somebody what they thought, if they made a mistake or let the team down.

"Now it sometimes feels as though players are too worried about upsetting each other.

"But Worrall was not concerned by that. He said what he thought and I’m all for that."

And Burns believes that Worrall will further benefit from playing for Rangers for a season.

"Playing in the intense spotlight in Glasgow – and hopefully getting more regular football in the second half of the season – will do him the world of good.

"And, hopefully at the same time, he will return to the City Ground next season, even better equipped to fulfil his ambitions to play regularly for Forest."

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has already admitted he would like to sign Worrall permanently, but the defender has so far refused to encourage talk he might stay at Ibrox.
 