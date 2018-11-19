I Love Joe Worrall’s Proper Old School Attitude – Nottingham Forest Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest great Kenny Burns believes that young defender Joe Worrall has that proper old school attitude and playing at Rangers under Steven Gerrard will do him a world of good.



The 21-year-old academy graduate is currently on loan from Nottingham Forest, in Scotland with Rangers, and has so far managed a total of eleven appearances for the Glasgow-based team.











Burns, who has kept a close eye on the defender's development at the City Ground, insists that Worrall has a proper "old school attitude" which is unusual to see in the modern game.



The Nottingham Forest legend admits he likes the way that Worrall says what he thinks in the dressing room and is no respecter of seniority.





"When he was a very young man, just making his way at Forest, he was not shy about telling more senior players that their performance had not been good enough", Burns wrote in his column for the Nottingham Post.



"That is a proper old school attitude that you do not see often enough in the modern game.



"In the old days, nobody in the dressing room would shy away from telling somebody what they thought, if they made a mistake or let the team down.



"Now it sometimes feels as though players are too worried about upsetting each other.



"But Worrall was not concerned by that. He said what he thought and I’m all for that."



And Burns believes that Worrall will further benefit from playing for Rangers for a season.



"Playing in the intense spotlight in Glasgow – and hopefully getting more regular football in the second half of the season – will do him the world of good.



"And, hopefully at the same time, he will return to the City Ground next season, even better equipped to fulfil his ambitions to play regularly for Forest."



Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has already admitted he would like to sign Worrall permanently, but the defender has so far refused to encourage talk he might stay at Ibrox.

