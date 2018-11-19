James Forrest Could Play In Any League In World – Former Top Flight Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus says that Celtic winger James Forrest’s mentality has made him a top-class player who can play in any league in the world.



Forrest opened his account for the Scotland national team when he netted a brace for Alex McLeish’s side during the 4-0 demolition of Albania on Saturday.











The 27-year-old played the entirety of the game as he scored twice in the second half to cap off a memorable performance away from home for Scotland.



McManus, who started his career at Hibernian, feels that Forrest has worked hard on his mentality to become a central figure at Parkhead for Celtic in recent years.





The former Scotland Under-21 international also added that Forrest is a top-class wide player who could play in any league in the world.



“Like most wingers, he struggled with consistency earlier in his career but his mentality and character brought him through those tough spells”, McManus wrote in his column for the Herald.



“Even when he was having a poor game and the supporters were on his back I’ve never had the sense watching him that he would hide or not take the ball under pressure.



“That is a great asset to have as some might have bottled it and drifted away at Celtic.



“But he has shown tremendous character to stick at it and eventually win over all the fans who didn’t fancy him.



“Now Celtic have a top-class wide man who could go and play in any league in the world.



Forrest and Scotland will now face Israel at Hampden Park during their next assignment in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

