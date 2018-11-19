XRegister
19/11/2018 - 12:35 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Told Me I’m Real Scottish Braveheart – Andrew Robertson




Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has revealed that Jurgen Klopp told him he is the real Scottish Braveheart after he was handed the Scottish captaincy in September.

Robertson’s fine form for both club and country saw him replace the retired Scott Brown as the Scotland captain under manager Alex McLeish.




Liverpool signed Robertson under Klopp in 2017 and the left-back has become an indispensable part of the team as he helped the Reds reach the Champions League final last season.

And Robertson felt he had to let Klopp know when he was made Scotland captain, something which brought about an amusing reply from the Liverpool boss.

“I text him, telling him I’m getting the captaincy”, Robertson said in an interview with Open Goal.
 


“I was like ‘gaffer thanks, I’m captain, thanks very much for everything you’ve done.’

“And then he just texts back, ‘You’re the real Scottish Braveheart now’. That’s what he said.


“There was one game last season, Man City in the Champions League and I had done my calf at the weekend.

“They weren’t sure I was going to play.

“But I managed to pull through and then he called me a braveheart.

“So after the captaincy he was like ‘now you are the real Braveheart.’”

The former Hull City defender is currently on international duty with Scotland, who will hope to progress from the third tier of the UEFA Nations League with a win over Israel on Tuesday.

Robertson has been a key cog in the Liverpool defence and the Reds are just two points behind Manchester City in the Premier League table.

The 24-year old has provided three assists in eleven Premier League appearances so far and will hope to continue in the same vein as the Reds look to end their trophy drought this season.

 