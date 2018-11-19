Leeds United Players Can’t Always Let Marcelo Bielsa Take Blame – Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star David Prutton has praised Marcelo Bielsa’s readiness to take the blame when the Whites lose, but insists that the players cannot keep relying on the Argentine to take all the heat.



Leeds conceded four times in the second half against West Brom in their last Championship game before the international break to lose 4-1.











The defeat meant Leeds had to relinquish top spot in the Championship and Bielsa blamed himself for the heavy defeat at the Hawthorns.



Prutton, however, believes that the head coach cannot be blamed for Leeds’ poor performance against the Baggies.





"I’ve noticed on a few occasions now that Bielsa’s tendency after defeats is to blame himself”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“It’s an admirable stance and I like a manager who takes proper responsibility but I’m not sure the defeat at West Brom can be pinned on him.



“Players have to stand up and take a share of the blame too and for me, it went wrong on the pitch at the Hawthorns rather than in the dugout."



Leeds will host Bristol City on Saturday after the international break and will hope to make their home advantage count after back to back away games.



The Whites have lost once against Bristol City in the last five meetings between the two sides and are set to start the clash as favourites.