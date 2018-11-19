XRegister
19/11/2018 - 14:20 GMT

Leeds United Relying Too Much On These Two Players, Former White Feels




Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton feels the Whites are relying too heavily on the duo of Kemar Roofe and Pablo Hernandez in attack.

Leeds suffered their worst defeat in the Championship this season when they lost 4-1 to West Brom before the international break to drop to third in the table.




Hernandez and Roofe have missed a combined 13 games so far this season in the Championship, yet the two have played big roles in Leeds’ campaign.

While Roofe leads the goalscoring chart with seven goals, Hernandez is only behind Mateusz Klich in the assists chart despite playing seven games fewer than the Pole.
 


Prutton is of the view that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been too reliant on Hernandez and Roofe to get the job done up front and need to find answers when the two are not at their best.

“The passing was sluggish [against West Brom] and there was a warning of what happens when the likes of Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe aren’t at the races”, Prutton wrote in his column for the Yorkshire Evening Post.


“When those two are ineffective, Leeds need to find another way or breaking through the opposition and that’s clearly going to be a bit of an issue when players so influential drop off.

“That problem reared its head when both of them were suffering from injury in September.

“In that period the flamboyance we saw from Leeds in August dipped fairly noticeably.”

Leeds will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Bristol City on Saturday when club football resumes following the international break.

 