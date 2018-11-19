Man Utd Directionless Since Sir Alex Ferguson Departure – Former Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron believes that the Red Devils have been directionless since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.



Veron, who signed for Manchester United under Ferguson in 2001, failed to live up to the lofty expectations set for him at Old Trafford.











The Argentine struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League and was not often given enough time and space to work his magic on the ball, during spells with the Red Devils and Chelsea.



Despite winning the league title under the tutelage of Ferguson in 2003, Veron left for Chelsea in the following season and his involvement was severely restricted due to recurring injuries in west London.





Manchester United have also endured a similar downfall in recent years following the departure of Ferguson and have not won the league title since the Scot decided to bid adieu in 2013.



Veron is of the view that his former club have been directionless since the departure of Ferguson and added that Manchester United have struggled to find the right manager since then, although he does rate Jose Mourinho.



"They've suffered a lot from the departure of Ferguson", Veron said at a Soccerex event in Miami.



"They've never been able to find a direction, while there have been several changes along the way.



"Obviously Manchester City have found an idea, while United have struggled to find an idea or to maintain one since the departure of Ferguson.



"Mourinho is a great coach and manager.



"It's clear that United haven't been able to find the right coach since the departure of Ferguson."



Manchester United will next face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday when the Premier League returns to action after the international break.

