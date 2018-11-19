Middlesbrough Ready To Block Liverpool Advances For Youngster

Follow @insidefutbol





Middlesbrough will not entertain offers for their 21-year old defender Dael Fry, who has been linked with Liverpool, in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



Fry has started 10 games for Boro so far this season and is seen as a key cog in the defence by Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis.











According to Teesside Live, Fry is unlikely to be going anywhere in the winter window, as Middlesbrough will reject any advances made for the young defender.



Liverpool have been mooted as keeping an eye on the centre-half and the Reds have had scouts watching Fry.





But Jurgen Klopp's men look to have a battle on their hands if they try to sign the defender in January.



Fry can play as a right-back, in addition to in the centre of defence, and has been used in that role twice this season by Pulis.



The 21-year old has made 39 appearances for Middlesbrough so far in his career and will hope to remain an integral part of the team in the coming months.



Middlesbrough are battling for promotion this season and are second in the Championship table, two points behind league leaders Norwich City.

