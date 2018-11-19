XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/11/2018 - 16:12 GMT

Middlesbrough Ready To Block Liverpool Advances For Youngster




Middlesbrough will not entertain offers for their 21-year old defender Dael Fry, who has been linked with Liverpool, in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

Fry has started 10 games for Boro so far this season and is seen as a key cog in the defence by Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis.




According to Teesside Live, Fry is unlikely to be going anywhere in the winter window, as Middlesbrough will reject any advances made for the young defender.

Liverpool have been mooted as keeping an eye on the centre-half and the Reds have had scouts watching Fry.
 


But Jurgen Klopp's men look to have a battle on their hands if they try to sign the defender in January.

Fry can play as a right-back, in addition to in the centre of defence, and has been used in that role twice this season by Pulis.


The 21-year old has made 39 appearances for Middlesbrough so far in his career and will hope to remain an integral part of the team in the coming months.

Middlesbrough are battling for promotion this season and are second in the Championship table, two points behind league leaders Norwich City.
 