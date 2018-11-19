Serie A Trio Join Middlesbrough In Hunt For Teenage Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A clubs Torino, Parma and Udinese have joined Middlesbrough in the race for young Lausanne midfielder Stephane Cueni.



Cueni, who currently plays for Lausanne's Under-18s side in the Swiss Elite League, has attracted interest from several sides and it has been claimed he is firmly on Middlesbrough's radar.











However, Boro are set to face competition for the Swiss schemer as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Torino, Udinese and Parma are also interested.



The 17-year-old midfielder has represented Switzerland at various youth levels and is continuing to learn his trade as he bids to break through into the Lausanne first team.





It remains to be seen how much legwork his suitors would have to do to pull off a deal and take him from Switzerland.



Born in Lausanne, the youngster is the captain of the club's Under-18 side and has made 11 appearances across all competitions so far this term.



Cueni, who operates in central midfield, has also turned out for Lausanne at Under-21 level.

