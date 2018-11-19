Sir Kenny Dalglish Has Taken Care of Me – Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has revealed the impact Sir Kenny Dalglish has had on him after he moved from Hull City to Merseyside in 2017.



Robertson found it hard to break into the first team initially but an injury to Alberto Moreno in late November saw the Scotland international get an extended run in the team and he has not looked back since.











The former Hull City left-back’s incredible rise and form have seen him grow in stature and he was even handed the captain’s armband for Scotland in September after Scott Brown’s retirement.



Robertson has revealed Sir Kenny always took good care of him after he made the switch in 2017 and admitted it had a positive effect on him.





“He always checked up on me even at the games”, Robertson said in an interview with Open Goal when he was asked about Sir Kenny.



“I remember my first game at Crystal Palace where I was in the lounge room with my family and he was standing outside waiting for me so I went outside and chatted.



“From day one he has been brilliant with me.



“He’s been really good for me so I always go out and see him after games.



“He just looks after everyone because of that Scottish connection.”



Robertson has helped Liverpool to a good start in the Premier League as the Reds are still unbeaten and are only behind Manchester City in the league table.



The 24-year old is currently on international duty with Scotland, who have a crunch game against Israel coming up on Tuesday and they have to win the game if they are to guarantee progression from the third tier of the Nations League.