06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/11/2018 - 12:18 GMT

We’ve Had Better Start Than Last Season – Liverpool Attacker Shrugs Off Criticism




Liverpool forward Sadio Mane believes the Reds' deserve praise, despite the criticism that they have not been as fluent as last season.

The Merseyside outfit are just two points behind Manchester City and are still unbeaten in the Premier League this season.




At the same stage last season, Liverpool had conceded nine goals and were 12 points behind Manchester City in the league table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been a much meaner outfit at the back, having conceded just five goals, but that has come at a cost as the Reds’ attack has not been as free-flowing as last season and Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah have not replicated last term's devastating form.
 


Mane admitted that while the team can do better, the Reds will have to deal with the criticism and continue to work hard.

“It can happen sometimes”, Mane told Liverpool’s official website.


“Maybe in a few games we haven’t played as we can, and expect to, play but we have to deal with it and try to work as hard as we can, and push individually to do better again.

“We could do better – that’s part of football.

“We’d love to do better for the team and the club.

“We have had a better start than last season, now we have important games coming and we’re going to try to do our best.”

Liverpool will travel to Vicarage Road to take on Watford on Saturday when club football resumes after the international break.

 