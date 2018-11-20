Former Striker Indicates Celtic’s Worldwide Support Level Above Arsenal and West Ham’s

Follow @insidefutbol





John Hartson has put Celtic's worldwide support a level above Arsenal and West Ham's, after a trip to Australia to meet Bhoys fans.



The Perth Celtic Supporters Association celebrated their 30th anniversary on 17th November and to mark the occasion they invited former Bhoys stars Willie Wallace, Dixie Deans, Murdo MacLeod and Hartson.











Hartson, who turned out for Celtic from 2001 until 2006, also played for Arsenal and West Ham during his career and knows that the Premier League pair do have big followings abroad.



But for Hartson, the dedication and level of support Celtic enjoy outside the UK is something else.





“I was privileged last week to be a guest of the Perth Celtic Supporters Association who made me feel particularly welcome – and that is Perth, Australia not Perth just up the road”, Hartson wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“I have played for big clubs in my career who have a big following. Arsenal and West Ham are known all over the world but there is something different about Celtic.



“I know people and former players say it all the time to the point that it sounds corny but once you are a part of the club you are married to it forever.



“There is a real warmth about the support and it never ceases to amazed me that no matter what corner of the world you go to that you’ll bump into a guy wearing the hoops or walk into a Celtic bar.



“It’s extraordinary and it feels like a privilege to have been part of the club."



Hartson scored 88 goals in 146 appearances for the club as he helped the Hoops lift three Scottish Premier League titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup.



The former Wales international joined Arsenal in 1995 on a British transfer record fee for a teenager of £2.5m; he departed for West Ham for £3.2m in 1997.