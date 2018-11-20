He’s Unbelievable – Former Manchester City Star Lauds 25-Year-Old Citizen

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester City goalkeeper Nicky Weaver has praised Ederson for his ability in goal and feels the Brazilian’s distribution is the best he has ever seen.



Pep Guardiola wanted a goalkeeper who was well-versed with how to distribute under pressure and Ederson has delivered after signing for the club in 2017.











Ederson did well in his first season and helped the club win the Premier League title but this season, his distribution has become more prominent.



Manchester City have faced teams season who have applied the press and Ederson’s ability to ping a pass and clear the first line of the press has helped the Manchester City defence.





And Weaver feels that the Ederson’s ability to pass under pressure is the best he has ever seen.



"If you look at City, the way they play out with Ederson", the former goalkeeper told Omnisport.



“He's the best I've ever seen with his feet.



"He's unbelievable.



"The thing with Ederson is not how much confidence he's got – he's obviously got lots – it's how much confidence the players and defenders have in him because they give it back to him under pressure constantly", Weaver added.



Ederson has kept seven clean sheets for Manchester City in the Premier League this season and his side have the joint-best defensive record in the league, alongside Liverpool.