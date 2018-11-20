XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/11/2018 - 14:25 GMT

He’s Unbelievable – Former Manchester City Star Lauds 25-Year-Old Citizen




Former Manchester City goalkeeper Nicky Weaver has praised Ederson for his ability in goal and feels the Brazilian’s distribution is the best he has ever seen.

Pep Guardiola wanted a goalkeeper who was well-versed with how to distribute under pressure and Ederson has delivered after signing for the club in 2017.




Ederson did well in his first season and helped the club win the Premier League title but this season, his distribution has become more prominent.

Manchester City have faced teams season who have applied the press and Ederson’s ability to ping a pass and clear the first line of the press has helped the Manchester City defence.
 


And Weaver feels that the Ederson’s ability to pass under pressure is the best he has ever seen.

"If you look at City, the way they play out with Ederson", the former goalkeeper told Omnisport.


“He's the best I've ever seen with his feet.

"He's unbelievable.

"The thing with Ederson is not how much confidence he's got – he's obviously got lots – it's how much confidence the players and defenders have in him because they give it back to him under pressure constantly", Weaver added.

Ederson has kept seven clean sheets for Manchester City in the Premier League this season and his side have the joint-best defensive record in the league, alongside Liverpool.

 